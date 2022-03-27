Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 09:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 09:35 AM BdST
The Kremlin dismissed a remark by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.
Asked about Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians."
A White House official said Biden, who was speaking in Warsaw, had not been calling for "regime change" in Russia but his point was that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region".
Peskov did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for reaction to the White House clarification.
Biden has stepped up personal attacks on Putin since the Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine last month, and the Kremlin has replied by questioning the US leader's state of mind.
Last week it accused Biden of making "personal insults" towards Putin after he labelled him a "war criminal" and a "murderous dictator", and said his remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.
Dmitry Rogozin, the outspoken head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suggested mockingly on social media that the clarification of Biden's latest remarks had come from the White House medical unit.
Rogozin has previously derided what he called "Alzheimer's sanctions" imposed on Russia by the United States over the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation.
- Putin cannot remain in power: Biden
- A history of tensions between Ukraine and Russia
- Kremlin slams Biden's 'Putin can't remain in power' remark
- Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days
- Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
- Afghan refugees in UK are still in limbo as Ukrainians arrive
- Israel-Arab ties moving from ceremony to substance
- More Russian mercenaries deploying to Ukraine
- Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'
- Who’s buying Russian stocks?
- Russia says Azerbaijan enters peacekeepers' zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku denies it
- A history of the tensions between Ukraine and Russia
- Yemen's Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days
- Kremlin says it's not for Biden to say if Putin stays in power
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- On its 51st Independence Day, Bangladesh looks to a long road ahead with renewed hope
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war