Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 10:42 AM BdST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday, India's foreign ministry said, after he arrived in the city unannounced in the first such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties.
Wang will meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day.
Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday. Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed him coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defence facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land.
Wang drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his trip for remarks made in Pakistan this week on the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part but claim in full, and China has generally stood by close ally Pakistan.
Relations between China and India worsened after a June 2020 border clash in the Ladakh region of the former Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
The two sides are expected to talk about the border tension as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both consider Russia as a friendly nation and have rejected Western calls to condemn the aggression from Moscow, which it calls a special military operation.
- West assails Russian 'barbarism'
- Ukraine claims to destroy a Russian landing ship
- UNGA again isolates Russia over Ukraine
- West to bolster Ukraine aid
- US to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians
- N Korea tests largest ICBM
- Ukraine asks NATO for more military support
- Ukraine urges global protests against Russia
- Chinese foreign minister to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting
- In Putin’s misbegotten war, NATO sees danger and opportunity
- ‘A frightening repeat’: Ukrainian World War II survivors face conflict again
- US assesses up to 60% failure rate for some Russian missiles, officials say
- West assails Russian 'barbarism' as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment
- Dubai ruler's ex-wife gets custody of children after 'exorbitant' domestic abuse
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Bangladesh tribunal sentences ex-Jamaat MP Khalek Mondol, Rokunuzzaman to death over war crimes in Satkhira
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults