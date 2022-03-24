US sets red lines for China helping Russia dodge sanctions
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2022 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 11:59 AM BdST
The Biden administration, seeking to deter China from aiding sanctions-hit Russia, on Wednesday warned Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its banned financial transactions.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that G7 countries would soon announce a unified response to make sure Russia cannot evade Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine with the help of China or any other country.
Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, Sullivan said, "That's not specifically about China, but it will apply to every significant economy and the decisions that any of those economies take to try, in an intentional and active way, to undermine or weaken the sanctions that we put in place."
He said the US government has conveyed this message to China and that, "We expect similar communication by European Union and individual European countries."
After Biden had a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, Beijing condemned the sanctions on Russia. It said "sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions would only make the people suffer" and should not be "further escalated."
US export restrictions are intended to block Russian access to critical goods such as commercial electronics, computers and aircraft parts.
Washington is concerned that China could help Russia "backfill" and access these products by violating trade restrictions. The US government has tools to ensure that can't happen, Sullivan added.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Wednesday
that the United States would punish any companies that violate the export
controls on goods like semiconductors.
In terms of payments, Sullivan said, the United States and its G7 allies will respond to "systematic efforts, industrial-scale efforts to try to reorient the settlement of financial payments."
China has not condemned Russia's action in Ukraine, though it has expressed deep concern about the war.
- Ukraine refugee exodus exceeds 3.6m
- Israel blocked spyware for Ukraine and Estonia
- Biden plans sanctions on Russian lawmakers as he heads to Europe
- Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- NATO head says Russia cannot win nuclear war
- Chinese minister to make highest-level visit to India
- Russia removes military aircraft from key airport
- Ukrainians try to push back Russian forces
- Jamaica PM tells British royals island nation wants to be independent
- As Biden visits Europe over crisis, NATO says it’s doubling eastern flank forces
- US makes contingency plans in case Russia uses its most powerful weapons
- 'Russia will pay': West to warn Putin in trio of summits
- Germany is ready to lead militarily. Its military is not
- Russia moves to expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Satellite imagery shows Russia removed military aircraft from key airport
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes
- ‘Verbal complaints’ alone won’t lift sanctions on RAB, US tells Dhaka