China on the right side of history over Ukraine war: foreign minister
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2022 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 12:31 PM BdST
China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time will tell, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
"China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicious against China," Wang told reporters on Saturday evening, according to a statement published by his ministry on Sunday.
Wang's comments came after US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday of "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
During the video call, Xi told Biden the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on NATO nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow. He did not, however, assign blame to Russia, according to Beijing's statements about the call.
Wang said the most important message Xi sent was that China has always been a force for maintaining world peace.
"We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war," Wang said, reiterating that China will make independent judgements.
"China's position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China's claims are on the right side of history."
Also on Saturday, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine were increasingly "outrageous".
The United States and its European and Asian allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the Feb 24 invasion of its neighbour, which they call a war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin. He says he launched a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.
While saying it recognises Ukraine's sovereignty, Beijing has repeatedly said that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
- Another COVID surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 20
- Russia uses long-range missiles to devastating effect
- 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began: UN
- The battle for Kyiv looms as a long and bloody conflict
- US suggested Turkey transfer Russian-made missile system to Ukraine
- Russian rocket attack on Ukraine base kills dozens
- Fighting rages in Mariupol
- Zelensky says Russia wages 'terror', Mariupol says thousands deported
- Archaeologists discover five tombs in Egypt's Saqqara necropolis
- ‘They keep killing us’: violence rages in Sudan’s Darfur two decades on
- Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 20
- Its offensive slowed, Russia uses long-range missiles to devastating effect
- At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
- Zelensky calls for peace talks with Moscow, urges Swiss to target oligarchs
- Russian rocket attack turns Ukrainian marine base to rubble, killing dozens
- Putin isn’t yet ready for talks with Zelensky, Turkish official says
- Japan PM Kishida announces $42bn investment in India
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?