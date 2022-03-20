At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2022 09:44 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 09:44 AM BdST
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Saturday that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.
Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.
The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it said.
