Pope calls Ukraine war a 'perverse abuse of power' for partisan interests
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2022 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 04:38 PM BdST
Pope Francis on Friday called the war in Ukraine a "perverse abuse of power" waged for partisan interests which has condemned defenceless people to brutal violence.
Since the war began, the pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations but has used phrases such as "unacceptable armed aggression" to get his point across.
His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.
