In call with Putin, Erdogan offers to host him and Zelensky for talks
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2022 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:47 PM BdST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered in a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday to host him and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for talks, according to his office.
The statement said Erdogan told Putin that agreement on certain issues could require a meeting between the leaders. Erdogan also said a lasting ceasefire could lead the way to a long-term solution, it said.
