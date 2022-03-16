Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2022 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 11:23 AM BdST
Russia said on Tuesday it had put US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a dozen top US officials on a "stop list" that bars them from entering the country.
Alongside Biden, US officials on the list included Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 9, 2022. Odd Andersen/REUTERS
The measures appeared to be mainly symbolic, as the Foreign Ministry said it was maintaining official relations and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.
