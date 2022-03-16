Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau

Alongside Biden, US officials on the list included Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 9, 2022. Odd Andersen/REUTERS

The ban was in response to sanctions imposed by Washington on Russian officials. The foreign ministry later added Trudeau to the list of sanctioned individuals.

The measures appeared to be mainly symbolic, as the Foreign Ministry said it was maintaining official relations and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.