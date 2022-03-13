Home > World

Ukraine human rights ombudswoman accuses Russia of using phosphorus munitions

Published: 13 Mar 2022 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 08:28 PM BdST

Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman accused Russia on Sunday of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region. Reuters was not immediately able to verify her statement.

The ombudswoman, Liudmila Denisova, shared a photograph purporting to show the alleged attack, but did not say if Ukraine had concrete evidence.

"The bombing of a civilian city by the Russian attackers with these weapons is a war crime and a crime against humanity according to the Rome convention,” she said in an online statement.

