Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2022 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 11:57 AM BdST
Pakistan on Saturday demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calling on the international community to play a role.
"Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.
"Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.
India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan warned New Delhi of "unpleasant consequences."
The international community must play its "due role in promoting stability in a nuclearised environment", the foreign office statement from Pakistan said, warning of "dire consequences" if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.
Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbours, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.
Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms.
Pakistan demanded clarifications from India over its safety mechanism to prevent accidental missile launches, and whether it was appropriately handled by its armed forces.
According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the missile's range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310 miles), making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.
- Ukraine war ushers in ‘new era’ for US abroad
- In a Kyiv basement, 19 surrogate babies are trapped by war
- Russian forces kill 7 in evacuation convoy: Ukraine
- Thousands mass in Florence to back Ukraine
- Rabbi who backed Abramovich banned from leaving Portugal
- Parents relying on Ukraine surrogates desperately seek their newborns
- Man shot dead after attacking police in Marseille
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire
- Ukraine's Zelensky warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv
- Street battles hit a Kyiv suburb, some of the closest fighting to the capital yet
- China has tools to help Russia’s economy. None are big enough to save it
- 'Mission impossible': UN in Cambodia showed early limit of nation building
- She killed two women. At 83, she is charged with dismembering a third
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Joyanti Reza murder: Husband's life term upheld
- Bangladesh registers 198 new COVID cases, the lowest in 12 weeks
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them