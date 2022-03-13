Brent Renaud, an American journalist, is killed in Ukraine
>> Michael Schwirtz, The New York Times
Published: 13 Mar 2022 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 09:29 PM BdST
Brent Renaud, an award-winning American filmmaker and journalist, was killed in Ukraine on Sunday while reporting in a suburb of the capital, Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.
Renaud, 50, had worked for a number of American news and media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and The New York Times. Ukrainian authorities said he was killed in Irpin, a suburb that has been the site of intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days, but the details of his death were not immediately clear. Ukrainian officials said another journalist was wounded as well.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said in a statement that Renaud “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”
Renaud had contributed to the Times in previous years, most recently in 2015, but he was not on assignment for the company in Ukraine. Early reports that he was working for the Times in Ukraine circulated because he was found with a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment years ago.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for the Times. “Brent was a talented filmmaker.”
Brent Renaud
Over the past decade, the brothers had covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, cartel violence in Mexico and youth refugees in Central America, according to their website.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
