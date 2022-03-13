Brent Renaud, an American journalist, is killed in Ukraine

Renaud, 50, had worked for a number of American news and media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and The New York Times. Ukrainian authorities said he was killed in Irpin, a suburb that has been the site of intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days, but the details of his death were not immediately clear. Ukrainian officials said another journalist was wounded as well.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said in a statement that Renaud “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”

Renaud had contributed to the Times in previous years, most recently in 2015, but he was not on assignment for the company in Ukraine. Early reports that he was working for the Times in Ukraine circulated because he was found with a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment years ago.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokeswoman for the Times. “Brent was a talented filmmaker.”

Renaud often worked with his brother, Craig, and won a Peabody award for a Vice News documentary about a school in Chicago. The two have worked on film and television projects from conflict zones and hot spots around the world.

Over the past decade, the brothers had covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, cartel violence in Mexico and youth refugees in Central America, according to their website.

