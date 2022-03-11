Pakistan adds next-generation Chinese J-10 C jets to air force fleet

It was not immediately clear how many aircraft Pakistan had bought or at what cost at a time when the South Asian nation is battling a rising current account deficit and depleting foreign reserves.

A live TV telecast of the fly-past showed five new aircraft.

Known as Vigorous Dragon, the J-10 C is a medium-weight, all-weather jet, according to Pakistani military analysts who say it will enhance combat capability, currently reliant on Chinese JF-17 Thunder jets, French Mirages and aging US F-16s.

The planes were inducted in a fly-past attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, services chiefs and Chinese officials.

"It is a big addition to our defence system," Khan said. "I am thankful to China on behalf of our nation for providing these jets in record time of eight months."

The fly-past came hours after Pakistan warned India of "unpleasant consequences" over what it said was an Indian-originated, but unidentified, high-altitude supersonic

object that crashed in Pakistani territory on Thursday.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars and numerous military clashes since independence from Britain in 1947, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces engage in combat.