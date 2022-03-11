Home > World

Pakistan adds next-generation Chinese J-10 C jets to air force fleet

Published: 11 Mar 2022 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 08:04 PM BdST

The Pakistan Air Force on Friday showed off the latest addition to its fleet, next-generation Chinese J-10 C fighter jets, as the longtime allies counter what they see as the threat from regional military rival India.

It was not immediately clear how many aircraft Pakistan had bought or at what cost at a time when the South Asian nation is battling a rising current account deficit and depleting foreign reserves.

A live TV telecast of the fly-past showed five new aircraft.

Known as Vigorous Dragon, the J-10 C is a medium-weight, all-weather jet, according to Pakistani military analysts who say it will enhance combat capability, currently reliant on Chinese JF-17 Thunder jets, French Mirages and aging US F-16s.

The planes were inducted in a fly-past attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, services chiefs and Chinese officials.

"It is a big addition to our defence system," Khan said. "I am thankful to China on behalf of our nation for providing these jets in record time of eight months."

The fly-past came hours after Pakistan warned India of "unpleasant consequences" over what it said was an Indian-originated, but unidentified, high-altitude supersonic

object that crashed in Pakistani territory on Thursday.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars and numerous military clashes since independence from Britain in 1947, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces engage in combat.

