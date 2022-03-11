Home > World

More than 2.5m people have fled Ukraine, UN says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Mar 2022 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 03:39 PM BdST

More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine as of March 11, the U.N. migration agency said on its website on Friday.

That represents around 200,000 additional refugees since the International Organisation for Migration's last report through to March 10.

Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday that at least 1.85 million people were displaced within Ukraine.

