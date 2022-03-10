IMF chief says Africa vulnerable to higher food, fuel prices due to Ukraine war
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2022 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 08:16 PM BdST
Africa's economic outlook is particularly vulnerable to higher food and fuel prices prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as to reduced tourism revenues and diminished access to financial services.
"A recalibration of policies appears inevitable in many countries," Georgieva said in remarks to African finance ministers and central bank governors. "At this difficult moment, the Fund stands ready to help African countries reduce the cost of any needed policy adjustments through policy advice, capacity development, and lending."
