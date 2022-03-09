Ukraine’s First Lady Zelenska relays war horrors and calls for no-fly zone
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2022 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 03:46 PM BdST
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has released her first public statement in a letter addressed to the global community, reports the BBC.
In the statement, she relayed the horrors of war, particularly for women and children. She also repeated the calls of her husband, President Zelensky, for Western nations to declare a no-fly zone.
NATO has resisted this action because it would involve Western forces likely engaging militarily with Russian aircraft, the BBC said.
Zelenska thanked the international community for its support, and neighbouring nations who have taken in refugees. She also named some child casualties of the war so far.
They were an 8-year-old named Alice who died on the streets of Okhtyrka, Polina from Kyiv and 14-year-old Arseniy.
“When Russia says that it is 'not waging war against civilians,' I call out the names of these murdered children first,” she wrote.
“We need those in power to close the sky. Close the sky and we will manage the war on the ground ourselves."
She also called upon the EU to take action.
“With this letter, I testify and tell the world: the war in Ukraine is not a war 'somewhere out there'. This is a war in Europe, close to the EU borders."
“If we don't stop Putin, who threatens to start a nuclear war, there will be no safe place in the world for any of us.”
