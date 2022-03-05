Evacuation trains from war zone pour into Lviv in western Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2022 10:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2022 10:24 PM BdST
Thousands of women and children, many weeping and numb with exhaustion, arrived in Lviv in western Ukraine on Saturday as the state railway put on more trains to rescue people from fierce Russian attacks on eastern cities.
"I've barely slept for 10 days," said Anna Filatova, who had arrived with her two daughters from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, near its eastern border with Russia. "The Russians want to flatten Kharkiv. It was impossible to stay there anymore."
Hundreds more people lined up in flurries of snow on the station forecourt, warming themselves on oil-drum braziers or lining up for hot food and drinks served by volunteers.
Many women were in tears or on the verge of tears, their weary children standing silently beside them. Others carried cats in baskets or pulled shivering dogs on leashes.
The longest line was for free buses to neighbouring Poland for women, children and older men. Men of fighting age are not permitted to leave Ukraine.
Other women shuffled with their children through a crowded tunnel leading to a platform where were four or five trains a day leave for Poland. But people were not being allowed to bring big luggage on board.
A train carrying soldiers, which Reuters was ordered not to photograph, set off in the opposite direction.
EVACUATION CORRIDORS
Russia said its units had opened humanitarian corridors to allow evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha in eastern Ukraine, encircled by its troops.
But officials in Mariupol said Moscow was not fully observing the limited ceasefire, and the International Committee of the Red Cross said it understood that evacuations would not start on Saturday. Read full story
Filatova said Kharkiv had been bombed and shelled constantly since Feb. 24, when the Russian invasion began.
Her daughters - Margarita, 18, and Lilly, 4 - still jumped at any loud noise. Her husband had stayed behind to fight.
She said her area had lost power and cellphone connections, and there were huge lines outside food shops.
She and her daughters had only a backpack each and a small plastic bag of snacks, and her eyes filled with tears as she spoke of how much they had left behind.
She was also defiant. "The Russians thought Kharkiv would welcome them. But we hate them. We hate Putin."
She planned to rest in Lviv before heading to Poland and eventually Switzerland, where she could stay with relatives.
Nina Myronenko stood on Platform 3 with tears streaming down her face. "Do you know any volunteers here who can help me?" she asked passers-by, clutching her infant son Timofiy.
People walk at a railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022, after taking trains from other parts of the war-torn country amid the Russian invasion. Reuters
She had arrived from Zaporizhzhia, on the Dnieper River, where on Friday Russian troops attacked Ukraine's largest nuclear power station, setting a training facility on fire.
The fire was extinguished, but fears of a nuclear incident caused panic.
Myronenko had squeezed onto a train with Timofiy and two plastic bags of possessions. "You can't take a lot of luggage, because then you're taking up another person's place," she said.
During the night, there was shooting near the track and the train lights went out, she said. Passengers were told to turn off their phones.
Myronenko didn't have to. In her rush to leave home, she had forgotten hers, which was complicating her efforts to contact family and get help.
She said her brother, a defence volunteer, had been injured by shrapnel during a Russian attack. Her husband had also stayed in Zaporizhzhia to fight. "If everyone leaves, who will protect Ukraine?" she wept.
Dasha Murzhy had just arrived from Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea, with her two small boys. Tired and dishevelled, she tugged one son back from the platform edge, then perched the other on her suitcase.
Murzhy was smiling, but not because she was happy.
"I've got children so I'm not allowed to cry. I've got to stay positive for them."
- Ukraine says Russia is violating ceasefire
- Ukraine refugees tally could top 1.5m this weekend: UN
- As Russia pounds Ukraine, NATO countries rush in weapons
- UK will speed up sanctions against Russians: Johnson
- Anxious Soviet diaspora rethinks identity
- Foreign students fleeing Ukraine battle racism, extortion
- Russia declares partial ceasefire in Ukraine
- IS claims bombing of Pakistani mosque
- Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial sweep
- With fast-weakening rouble and fears for future, Russians rush to shop
- More than 350 civilians confirmed killed in Ukraine so far, UN says
- More Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at US-Mexico border
- Blinken in Poland for talks on security, refugees
- Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war
Most Read
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52
- Genius on the pitch, bad boy off it, Warne was one of a kind
- Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but continues broad offensive
- Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
- At least 57 dead in Pakistan after mosque attack
- Bangladesh Bank warns of transactions with Russian entities amid sanctions over Ukraine
- Expatriates in Ukraine helped Bangladeshi sailors to safety