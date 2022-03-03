Home > World

Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Mar 2022 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:28 PM BdST

The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager said.

Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters.

Ilves said the vessel might have struck a mine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories