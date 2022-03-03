Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2022 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:28 PM BdST
The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager said.
Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters.
Ilves said the vessel might have struck a mine.
More stories
- Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion
- NATO sends weapons to Ukraine, risking Russia conflict
- China’s belt and road strafed by Vladimir Putin
- 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv: Ukraine
- Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival: UAE
- UN urges countries to open borders to Africans fleeing Ukraine
- 1m refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
- No report of students being held hostage in Ukraine: India
Recent Stories
- Putin’s war to bring Ukraine to heel unites eastern Europe in alarm
- Up to 20,000 Ukrainian tourists in Egypt await return to Europe
- Zelensky says Russian troops are ‘confused children’ who don’t know why they are in Ukraine
- Russian war on Ukraine enters second week as apparent failure
- "We are being destroyed," city council of Ukraine's Mariupol says
- NATO countries pour weapons into Ukraine, risking conflict with Russia
Opinion
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh abstains from historic UNGA vote that denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Bangladesh vessel engineer, caught in Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for help
- Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%
- Pay money for land acquisition quickly and if possible, in one go: Hasina
- Hadisur Rahman wanted to build his family a new house after sea voyage. That never happened