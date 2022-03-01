Ukraine says five people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:24 PM BdST
An attack by Russian forces on a television tower in Kyiv killed five people, the Ukrainian emergency services said on Tuesday in a statement on television.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Russia was barbaric for attacking the TV tower near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.
"Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar," it said on Twitter. "Russian criminals do not stop at anything in their barbarism. Russia = barbarian."
