Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 06:05 PM BdST
The Munich Philharmonic has dismissed chief conductor Valery Gergiev with immediate effect as he did not respond to calls to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mayor of the southern German city said on Tuesday.
Gergiev, who is seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend and who conducted an orchestra in the ruins of Syria's Palmyra in 2016 to celebrate Russia's victory there, was also shunned by La Scala and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra on Monday.
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter had asked Gergiev to "clearly and unequivocally distance himself from the brutal war of aggression that Putin is waging against Ukraine" in a letter, but the conductor did not respond, Reiter said in a statement.
"I would have expected him to reconsider and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian ruler. He did not do that," the mayor said.
More stories
- Unjust wars are doomed to be lost
- 350,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland
- Fears of medical shortages, disease in Ukraine
- Ukraine's Mariupol port under constant shelling
- Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers
- Russia faces global repudiation with Cold War echoes
- Biden to host Southeast Asian leaders in late March
- Russian forces hit harder in Ukraine
Recent Stories
- Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after sanctions
- Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance
- At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official
- Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing
- Why Ukrainians believe they can win
- Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
Opinion
Most Read
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- A Bangladeshi woman fell in love in Ukraine. Now a single mother, she seeks refuge from a war
- Russian artillery pounds Ukraine's Kharkiv as ceasefire talks end with no breakthrough
- After a fumbled start, Russian forces hit harder in Ukraine
- Toyota stops production in Japan after possible cyberattack at a supplier
- Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
- Ruble crashes, stock market closes and Russia’s economy staggers
- Ukraine envoy to US says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion
- Bangladesh becomes top beneficiary of US COVID vaccine donations with 61m doses
- Zelenskyy urges the EU to admit Ukraine immediately