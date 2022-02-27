Home > World

Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion

Published: 27 Feb 2022 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 06:53 PM BdST

Russian forces have lost about 4,300 servicemen during their invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday, adding however that the number was being clarified.

She also said on her Facebook page that Russian troops lost about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.

