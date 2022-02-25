Ukraine battles Russian invasion, thousands flee fighting
Reuters and The New York Times
Published: 25 Feb 2022 01:36 PM BdST
Updated: 25 Feb 2022 02:49 PM BdST
Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides after Moscow unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war in a pre-dawn televised address, explosions and gunfire were heard through the day in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere in the country, with at least 70 people reported killed.
The assault brought a calamitous end to weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war over Russian demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.
-
People use electronic devices in an air raid shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 25, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
-
People gather in an air raid shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 24, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
-
A view of an almost empty street, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 25, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
-
The Luhansk power station, which was heavily bombed, in Shchastya, in eastern Ukraine, Feb 22, 2022. Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine has roiled the world’s economy, particularly energy and financial markets. Tyler Hicks/The New York Times
-
Firefighters work at the site of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 25, 2022 in this frame grab of a still image use in a video. Ukrainian Ministry of Emergencies/Reuters
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/REUTERS
-
Members of the Russian community demonstrate against Russia, after it launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
-
A damaged residential building is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 25, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
-
Candles are lit during a special prayer service at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Feb 24, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
-
Ukrainian military vehicles are driven through Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. Ukraine’s government vowed an “all-out defence” as Russia attacked more than a dozen cities and towns across the country. Lynsey Addario/The New York Times
-
Protesters march through midtown Manhattan to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. Ukraine’s government vowed an “all-out defence” as Russia attacked more than a dozen cities and towns across the country. Victor J Blue/The New York Times
-
Protesters gather outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. Ukraine’s government vowed an “all-out defence” as Russia attacked more than a dozen cities and towns across the country. M Scott Brauer/The New York Times
-
A member of a volunteer paramedic team in Pavlograd, Ukraine, prepares to head out to the front lines to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Thursday night, Feb 24, 2022. Ukraine’s government vowed an “all-out defence” as Russia attacked more than a dozen cities and towns across the country. Lynsey Addario/The New York Times
-
Smoke rises from a power station that was bombed in Shchastya, Ukraine, Feb 22, 2022. A Russia in control of Ukraine and Belarus would change the security architecture of Europe. Can NATO respond effectively? Tyler Hicks/The New York Times