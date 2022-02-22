Ukraine reports two soldiers killed, 12 wounded in separatist shelling
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2022 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 12:37 PM BdST
The Ukrainian military on Tuesday said two soldiers have been killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increase.
The military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 84 cases of shelling by separatists who it said had opened fire on about 40 settlements along the front line using heavy artillery.
Ukraine has accused Russia of provoking the violence, saying Moscow used it as a pretext to formally recognise eastern Ukraine as independent and move its troops into the region, precipitating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war.
More stories
- US to announce sanctions against Russia
- Why Ukraine is different
- Tanks seen in Donetsk
- Ukraine denies claims it sent troops into Russia
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent
- Pakistani PM will fly to Moscow to meet Putin
- Ukraine urges EU for sanction on Russia
- Shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian post: FSB
Recent Stories
- Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine
- US troops in Poland brace for possible Ukrainian evacuees
- US to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies
- Why Ukraine is different
- Tanks seen in Donetsk after Putin recognises breakaway regions
- Canada's parliament approves Trudeau's emergency powers
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Bangladesh records 1,951 virus cases in a day, 9 deaths
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal
- US CDC isn’t publishing large portions of the COVID data it collects
- Why does my body feel tight when I wake up?
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week