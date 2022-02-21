Putin says he will consider recognising the independence of two separatist territories in Ukraine

The announcement that he was open to discussing a possible recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic came after the United States said such a move would be a violation of a peace settlement with the self-declared territories. Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov of Russia said he was still willing to participate in a meeting with Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, scheduled for Thursday.

Putin, speaking at the beginning of a meeting of his Security Council, said it was “clear to all that this range of measures is not going to be implemented in any way,” he said, referring to the peace settlement, known as the Minsk agreements. But he said Russia had been trying “to resolve all the complexities.”

Putin said the Security Council would also consider further steps related to his demands for “security guarantees” from the United States and its allies, such as a rollback of the NATO presence in Eastern Europe and a legally binding pledge barring Ukraine from ever joining the alliance.

“For us, this is task No. 1,” Putin said, adding: “It is a priority for our country to assure its security and conditions for its development.”

Russia has sought to portray itself as a protector of ethnic Russians living in both territories, but the United States and its allies have accused Moscow of searching for a pretext for a possible invasion of Ukraine, in a bid to rewrite the security architecture of Europe that has emerged since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Lavrov said that Russian security proposals, delivered to the United States and NATO, “are not a menu from which you can choose.”

