Leak shows a Swiss bank served strongmen, spies and human rights abusers
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2022 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 01:05 AM BdST
An extraordinary leak of data from Credit Suisse, one of the world’s most iconic banks, exposed how the Swiss bank held hundreds of millions of dollars of clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and other serious crimes, according to reports.
The client rosters of Swiss banks are among the world’s most closely guarded secrets, protecting the identities of some of the planet’s richest people and clues into how they accumulated their fortunes.
The leak points to widespread failures of due diligence by Credit Suisse, despite repeated pledges over decades to weed out dubious clients and illicit funds, the Guardian reported on Sunday.
It exposes how the bank held hundreds of millions of dollars for heads of state, intelligence officials, sanctioned businessmen and human rights abusers, among many others.
Accounts details of 30,000 Credit Suisse clients all over the world were leaked, unmasking the beneficiaries of more than 100 billion Swiss francs (£80 billion) held in one of Switzerland’s best-known financial institutions.
Credit Suisse repeatedly either opened or maintained bank accounts for a panoramic array of high-risk clients across the world, including a human trafficker in the Philippines, a Hong Kong stock exchange boss jailed for bribery, a billionaire who ordered the murder of his Lebanese pop star girlfriend and executives who looted Venezuela’s state oil company, as well as corrupt politicians from Egypt to Ukraine.
The Guardian report detailed one Vatican-owned account from the leak which was used to spend €350 million (£290 million) in an allegedly fraudulent investment in London property that is at the centre of an ongoing criminal trial of several defendants, including a cardinal.
The banking data was leaked by an anonymous whistleblower to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the German newspaper.
“I believe that Swiss banking secrecy laws are immoral,” the whistleblower source said in a statement, according to the Guardian. “The pretext of protecting financial privacy is merely a fig leaf covering the shameful role of Swiss banks as collaborators of tax evaders.”
Credit Suisse said that Switzerland’s strict banking secrecy laws prevented it from commenting on claims relating to individual clients.
“Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and inferences about the bank’s purported business practices,” the bank said in a statement, the Guardian reported. The bank argued that the matters uncovered by reporters are based on “selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank’s business conduct.”
The bank also said the allegations were largely historical, in some instances dating back to a time when “laws, practices and expectations of financial institutions were very different from where they are now”.
While some accounts in the data were open as far back as the 1940s, more than two-thirds were opened since 2000. Many of those were still open well into the last decade, and a portion remain open today.
