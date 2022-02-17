Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine remains heightened: satellite firm
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2022 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 01:50 PM BdST
Satellite images show Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, but that other hardware has arrived and that Russia still has a lot of forces and equipment near its ex-Soviet neighbour, a private US company said on Thursday.
The images released by US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.
Western countries warned on Wednesday that there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a partial pullback.
