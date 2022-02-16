Canadian rescue services recover 10 bodies from sunk Spanish trawler

"Regrettably, Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Halifax can confirm that an additional three deceased individuals have been recovered from the sunken fishing vessel," the centre said on its twitter account. It had announced the recovery of seven bodies earlier.

Three surviving sailors from the trawler, suffering from severe hypothermia, were plucked from a life raft early on Tuesday.

The vessel, the Villa de Pitanxo, with a crew of 24 comprising 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians, launched a distress beacon at 0424 GMT, Spain's fisheries ministry said.

She sank around 450 km (280 miles) east-southeast of Newfoundland, the ministry said.

The Villa de Pitanxo belongs to Nores Marin, a fishing company based in Pontevedra in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia.