Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum and that Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the filing said.