Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2022 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:34 PM BdST
Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17.
Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.
In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum and that Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.
"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the filing said.
More stories
- Russia returns some troops near Ukraine to base
- US moving Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv
- Wednesday could be the day: Ukrainian president
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
- COVID protest convoy arrives in Brussels
- Stocks drop on fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Eastern Europe braces for refugees
- Israeli PM flies to Bahrain
Recent Stories
- Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
- Machete-wielding attackers kill 15 in eastern Congo, local chief says
- A succession drama, Chinese style, starring Xi Jinping
- Russia returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine: report
- Russia to respond if citizens are killed in eastern Ukraine
- Baffled by the chaos in Canada? So are Canadians
Opinion
Most Read
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Tone of Ukraine crisis shifts as Russia signals openness to talk more
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he has heard invasion could be Wednesday, declares day of unity
- Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- 'Improbable journey': How a movie from tiny Bhutan got an Oscar nod