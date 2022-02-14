Canadian police begin arresting protesters on bridge at US border

Hundreds of uniformed police officers approached the protesters, some of whom had left their vehicles parked at intersections leading to the bridge. A phalanx of police officers warned the protesters they would be charged with criminal mischief before closing in the small crowd and making arrests. A tow truck was used to removed a pair of parked pickup trucks blocking the approach to the bridge.

“There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity,” Windsor Police warned in a statement.

Authorities also urged members of the public to avoid the area — but at least some appeared to have other ideas. On Sunday, a Facebook group supporting the protesters issued “urgent announcements” calling on people to make their way to the bridge.

In ordinary times, the bridge, which spans the Detroit River, is a main avenue of international commerce, with goods moving steadily between the United States and Canada. The nearly weeklong blockade has cost American automakers, in particular, millions of dollars.

The arrests were the first major police action since truckers and other Canadians protesting vaccine mandates laid siege to the area around Canada’s Parliament three weeks ago, inspiring copycat demonstrations across the country and beyond.

But police have done little to intervene where the movement began: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s capital. On Saturday, the protest there swelled in both size and energy, giving the downtown streets the air of a giant — if illegal — party as vastly outnumbered police officers stood by and watched.

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets so thickly that it became almost impossible to move. Music played on various corners, and people danced in intersections. Vendors set up along the edges of the crowd, making quick sales of small Canada flags and T-shirts that rudely told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where to go. Calls of “freedom” rang out repeatedly.

A day earlier, the premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, announced a state of emergency and warned of steep new penalties for protesters — but few police officers could be seen at the Ottawa demonstration.

Those officers who were present, dressed in neon-yellow vests, strolled in groups past protesters who were openly violating the law. Some carried gas cans, presumably to supply the truckers parked in the streets, though Ottawa police had said they would crack down on anyone giving “material aid” to the demonstrators. And despite a court injunction obtained last week by a neighborhood resident, truck drivers Saturday were blasting their horns without ceasing.

On Saturday, frustrated Ottawa residents took the streets themselves, holding a sizable counterprotest to call for an end to the demonstration. Many residents have complained of being intimidated by protesters, who have forced businesses in the area to close and hampered the police’s ability to respond to 911 calls.

The unrest was not limited to Ottawa and Windsor.

Other protests were continuing in at least a dozen Canadian cities, drawing crowds of varying sizes. They included a modest demonstration in Saskatchewan, where a small convoy of truckers parked on a plot of land near a border crossing, according to reports. A larger demonstration in Alberta caused the Canada Border Services Agency on Saturday to temporarily suspend service at the Coutts border crossing, according to its website.

In a meeting with senior officials Saturday, Trudeau “stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed, and that all options remain on the table,” according to a government statement.

© 2022 The New York Times Company