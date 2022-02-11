A one-legged man bathing on a rooftop in Syria? Must be ISIS’ leader

That physical disability matched the description of the man US and allied spies had been searching for: Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State group.

Intelligence analysts soon trained other aerial surveillance cameras and eavesdropping sensors on the rooftop and surrounding areas. Within weeks, US officials said, what started as a tip from informants on the ground had been confirmed by the sensors in the sky. That information, reported earlier by The Washington Post, set in motion a daring US commando raid that led to al-Qurayshi’s death last week.

Al-Qurayshi, who was 45 and born in Iraq, had lost his leg in a US airstrike near Mosul, Iraq, in 2015, senior US officials said. “We took a shot at him in 2015,” one senior official said. “He was on our target list from the earliest days of the campaign.”

The blast that killed al-Qurayshi during the raid was most likely caused by a large bomb the terrorist rigged to destroy most of his third-floor residence, senior US military officials said Thursday.

The explosion was so powerful that military officials now suspect that a child found dead on the building’s second floor was killed by the blast’s concussive force, not in a firefight between the child’s parents and the commandos. The child had no visible injuries from gunshots or falling debris, the officials said.

The Pentagon has acknowledged seven deaths — four civilians and three Islamic State fighters — in the raid to capture or kill the leader, al-Qurayshi. But the military officials acknowledged Thursday that more bodies might have been recovered from the rubble after the commandos had left the scene. Rescue workers have said women and children were among at least 13 killed during the assault.

New details about the pre-dawn assault are emerging a week after President Joe Biden said he had ordered commandos to seize the Islamic State leader, rather than bomb the entire three-story building, to minimise the risks to civilians. Pentagon officials have said that 10 people, including eight children, were safely evacuated. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the military would review whether the mission had harmed civilians.

The two-hour raid in the town of Atmeh near the Turkish border came days after the end of the largest US combat involvement with the Islamic State group since the jihadis’ so-called caliphate fell three years ago. US forces backed a Kurdish-led militia in northeastern Syria as it fought for more than a week to oust Islamic State fighters from a prison they had occupied in the city of Hassakeh.

The battle for the prison killed hundreds of people and offered a bleak reminder that even after the collapse of the caliphate, and now the death of al-Qurayshi, the group’s ability to sow chaotic violence persists. Indeed, a United Nations counterterrorism report issued this week estimated that the Islamic State group still retains 6,000 to 10,000 fighters across Iraq and Syria, “where it is forming cells and training operatives to launch attacks.”

Also this week, the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of Sanaullah Ghafari, leader of Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the group’s branch in Afghanistan. The terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack at Kabul’s international airport Aug. 26 that killed 13 US service members and as many as 170 civilians during the US-led evacuation.

On Thursday, two senior US military officials described the planning and execution of the raid to a small group of reporters on a teleconference. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters.

The mission, led by Delta Force commandos, was set in motion in September with a tip that al-Qurayshi was hiding out on the top floor of a house in northwestern Syria. Overseen by the military’s Central Command, the commandos rehearsed dozens of times, and Biden was briefed on an exercise involving a tabletop model of the building. The troops also practiced using a mock-up of the building that they would eventually raid.

By late December, the commandos were ready and Biden approved the mission. But bad weather in northwestern Syria and a desire to carry out the mission on a moonless night pushed the operation to Feb. 2.

The US assault in Atmeh, backed by Apache helicopter gunships and armed MQ-9 Reaper drones, resembled the raid in October 2019 in which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the previous leader of the Islamic State group, died when he detonated a suicide vest as US forces raided a hideout not far from where last week’s operation took place.

US helicopters were launched from a base in northeastern Syria controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and made several refueling stops during the 800-mile nighttime mission across the country. US officials alerted Israel, Turkey and Russia, which has troops based in northwestern Syria, shortly before the mission was underway to avoid any accidental contact, the officials said.



US officials have previously said al-Qurayshi, also known as Hajji Abdullah, lived with his wife and two children on the building’s third floor. He left the building only occasionally to bathe on the rooftop. He relied on a top lieutenant who lived on the building’s second floor and who, along with a network of couriers, carried out his orders to Islamic State branches in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere in the world. A Syrian family with no apparent connection to the terrorist group was living on the first floor.

Shortly after the commandos arrived just after midnight, warnings shouted in Arabic over bullhorns urged occupants on the first floor — as well as anyone else — to evacuate. A man, a woman and four children fled the first floor.

At almost the same time, a huge explosion — much bigger than a suicide vest with 5 to 10 pounds of explosives, officials said Thursday — ripped through the third floor. The blast was so powerful that bodies, including al-Qurayshi’s, were blown out the window.Biden said last week that al-Qurayshi died when the terrorist exploded a bomb that killed him as well as members of his family. Military officials said Thursday that they had no proof that al-Qurayshi detonated the bomb but thought so, given his position. The officials emphasised that the US commandos did not attack the third floor or detonate any explosives, and caused none of the casualties.

After the blast, commandos stormed the building and engaged in a firefight with al-Qurayshi’s lieutenant and his wife, who were barricaded on the second floor with their children. Both died, as did one child, but four children were safely evacuated, US officials said.

A 13-year-old boy who was among those evacuated from the first floor described his family’s terror at being taken from their home in the middle of the night.

The commandos had thrown his father to the ground and kicked him before picking him up and searching his body for weapons, the boy said, giving only his first name, Muhammad, for fear of retribution.

“I felt like I had reached my death and that there was no escape,” he told a reporter for The New York Times two days after the raid. “I figured when I saw them throw my father to the ground that they were going to kill him, to shoot him.”

His mother fled the house later, and the commandos had torn off her headscarf and dragged her by her hair, he said.

After the operation, the Americans questioned the family about their upstairs neighbors, and they replied that they had not known them well, he said.

Before the Americans left, they told the family, “We, here, killed the leader of ISIS,” the boy said.

The four children who were evacuated from the house after their parents were killed in the firefight on the second floor included two boys — a baby and a 2-year-old — and two girls, 3 and 12, he said.

The commandos left them with his family, the boy said, and they were taken the next morning by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist group formerly linked to al-Qaida that controls the area.

The group has not said where it took the children.



