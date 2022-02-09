Bangladesh-origin man shot dead outside his Brooklyn home
An assailant shot and killed a Bangladeshi-origin man right outside his home in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.
Police followed ShotSpotter, a gunfire locator service in the region, and found the 36-year-old victim, Modassar Khandaker, “unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk” on Forbell Street after 12am Wednesday local time, according to media reports.
Neighbours heard a single gunshot as Khandaker was getting out of his white Honda CRV. Someone approached the victim and shot him in the head.
An ambulance took Khandaker - a husband and father of a young son - to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Khandaker’s neighbour, Tanbir Haque thinks he saw the suspect moments before the shooting.
“He was hiding behind it right here,” he told CBS, gesturing to a parked car.
“When I heard about the news, I came outside, and my leg was shaking because I didn’t expect it was going to happen in this area,” he said.
Other residents said the neighbourhood is no longer a safe place to call home, and the predominantly Bangladeshi residents who live there are becoming victims of hate crimes.
“This is a Bengali community,” another told CBS. “Everybody is scared.”
