Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, US official says
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Feb 2022 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2022 09:26 PM BdST
Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path forward, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
"We are in the window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine, or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead," Sullivan, who gave a round of television interviews, told the "Fox News Sunday" programme.
Any possible Russian action could include annexing Ukraine's Donbass region, cyberattacks or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sullivan NBC News' "Meet the Press" program, adding that Russia could act as soon as on Monday though it could also be weeks.
Russia has in place about 70 percent of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is sending more battalion tactical groups to the border with its neighbour, two US officials said on Saturday.
As Russia masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Those include a promise that NATO will never admit Ukraine, a demand the United States and NATO have called unacceptable.
- US warns of grim toll if Putin pursues invasion of Ukraine
- Thousands gather in Mumbai for last rites of Lata
- Moroccan boy trapped in well dies
- Torn by strife, Africa finds solidarity in football
- Afghan refugees face two-tier system in Europe
- Ukraine gave up a giant nuclear arsenal. Today there are regrets
- Erdogan tests positive after trip to Kyiv
- Leader’s death is hardly the end of Islamic State
- Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, US official says
- US warns of grim toll if Putin pursues full invasion of Ukraine
- Thousands gather in Mumbai for last rites of Lata Mangeskhar, the beloved ‘Nightingale’ of India
- Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements
- North Korea grows nuclear, missiles programmes, profits from cyberattacks: UN
- Afghan refugees face two-tier system in Europe
Most Read
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary playback singer known as the Nightingale of India, dies at 92
- Nipun regains shine after Zayed Khan's exit amid vote-buying scandal
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- BIWTA wants Sadarghat-Gulistan direct road link to ease launch passengers’ sufferings
- Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements
- Music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s close ties to Bengali culture
- Ship arrives in Chattogram to carry Bangladesh garments to Europe
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz