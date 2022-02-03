ISIS leader's bomb blast blew bodies outside of building: US officials
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2022 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 09:45 PM BdST
The suicide blast was so big from the bomb that Islamic State's leader detonated when US forces closed in on him that it blew bodies outside the building and into the neighbourhood, US officials said on Thursday, blaming ISIS for all civilian casualties.
"All casualties at the site were due to the acts of ISIS terrorists inside the residence," one of the senior Biden administration officials said, briefing reporters on the mission, while declining to offer an estimate on the number of civilians killed. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
More stories
- US forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria
- IS leader taken off battlefield: Biden
- Biden plans 'several' stops on Asia trip
- Tsunami-hit Tonga enforces COVID lockdown
- US allows aid money transfer to Afghanistan
- New Zealand delays full reopening until October
- Turkey blames Greece after 12 migrants freeze to death
- US to send troops to east Europe to counter Russia
Recent Stories
- Putin, facing sanction threats, has been saving for this day
- ISIS leader's bomb blast blew bodies outside of building: US officials
- US forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria, Biden says
- Biden says US raid in Syria targeted leader of Islamic State
- Streets of tsunami-hit Tonga empty on first day of COVID lockdown
- Why these women are determined to clear Cuomo’s name
Opinion
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak