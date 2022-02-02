Wife of N Korea's Kim makes first public appearance since Sept
>> Hyonhee Shin, Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2022 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:56 AM BdST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, appeared in state media for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim and Ri attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital Pyongyang celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, the official KCNA news agency said.
She was last seen publicly on Sept 9 ,when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.
"When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of 'Hurrah!'" KCNA said, adding the couple took the stage after the show to shake hands and take a photo with the artists.
Ri had once garnered international attention as she often accompanied Kim on social, business and even military outings, in a stark break from his father, Kim Jong Il, who was rarely seen in public with any of his wives.
She had disappeared from state media for more than a year before being seen attending a concert last February, fuelling speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers that she apparently refrained from outside activities to prevent COVID-19 infections but was "playing well with their kids."
The spy agency believes Kim and Ri have three children, but little is publicly known about them.
North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 outbreaks, but closed its borders and taken strict curbs including travel restrictions.
- How Ukraine's forces shape up against Russia's
- Putin accuses US of warmongering
- West has ignored Russia's security concerns: Putin
- Rival to Trudeau vows to resist efforts to oust him
- Pull back from Ukraine: Blinken to Russia
- Ukraine to get bigger army: president
- Israel hospitals struggle to cope with COVID surge
- Whoopi Goldberg apologises over Holocaust comments
- Myanmar shadow government drops objections to ICJ's Rohingya genocide case
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Failed Guinea-Bissau coup attempt may have been linked to drug trade: president
- As the US pulls back from the Mideast, China leans in
- US has far higher COVID death rate than other wealthy countries
- A tenth of England's 2022 COVID cases suspected reinfections: data
Most Read
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh records 13,154 COVID cases in a day as caseload crosses 1.8 million
- Dhaka to give Sinovac COVID vaccine as first dose, Moderna, AZ as boosters
- Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- An electrifying view of the heart of the Milky Way
- Garment workers, police clash over decision to shut factory in Gazipur
- India to issue digital rupee; gains from digital assets to be taxed at 30%