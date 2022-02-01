Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2022 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 03:54 PM BdST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely while following public health guidelines.
Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.
"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine – and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," tweeted Trudeau, who will not be able to be in Parliament later on Monday when it reopens after a winter break. He intends to attend remotely.
Trudeau, 50, went into isolation for two weeks in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19.
Several Canadian cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, have also come down with COVID-19 in the last few months.
Other Western world leaders who have contracted the coronavirus in the past include former U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who both fell sick in 2020.
- In Kazakh uprising, reports of widespread abuses by security forces
- Attenborough, WHO among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
- Former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara dies at 89
- Angry US-Russia attack each other at UN over Ukraine rift
- Russia, US clash at UN meeting over Ukraine
- UK warns Russia of sanctions on oligarchs
- UN chief presses Myanmar junta for aid access
- Migrant worker’s tale of inequality grips China
- US federal judge rejects hate-crime plea deals in Ahmaud Arbery killing
- Russia denies replying to US on security proposals: RIA
- In Kazakh uprising, reports of widespread abuses by security forces
- Report on Downing Street parties deepens crisis for Boris Johnson
- Shintaro Ishihara, Japanese politician who set off row with China, dies at 89
- A year after coup, Myanmar is mired in conflict and chaos
Most Read
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- A policeman who killed people for money under cover of ‘drug war’
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Pradip's defence team to challenge Sinha murder conviction
- Angry US-Russia exchange at UN punctuates deepening Ukraine rift
- Suspects in Major Sinha murder in court as judge starts reading verdict
- Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a free spirit whose dreams were shattered by a bullet
- Bangladesh records 13,501 cases in a day as caseload nears 1.8 million