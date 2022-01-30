Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2022 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2022 07:34 PM BdST
Russia will ask NATO to clarify whether it intends to implement key security commitments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, after Moscow said the alliance's response to its demands did not go far enough.
Russia has forced the US-led defence alliance and the 57-member Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.
Russian President Putin said on Friday the United States and NATO had not addressed Moscow's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that it was ready to keep talking.
"Today, through the Foreign Ministry, we are sending an official request to our colleagues in the Alliance and the OSCE, urging them to explain how they intend to implement (their) commitment not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others," Lavrov said on state television.
"If they do not intend to do so, then they should explain why. This will be a key question in determining our future proposals, which we will report to the Russian President Vladimir Putin," Lavrov said.
Russia will seek from the West not just promises, but legally binding security guarantees, "that would ensure security on the entire European continent, with full, equal regard to Russia's legitimate interests", Lavrov said.
Russia has demanded NATO pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar its neighbour Ukraine, a former Soviet state, from ever joining. Washington and its NATO allies reject that position but say they are ready to discuss other topics such as arms control and confidence-building measures.
- Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge
- Pregnant journalist's case highlights tough COVID curbs in New Zealand
- Ukraine rebukes US over claims Russia attack is close
- Elderly Ukrainian couple left behind in bombed out village
- Austria to further ease COVID restrictions
- Pentagon warns of Russia's troop deployments near Ukraine
- Ottawa set for 'massive' vaccine mandates protest
- Tonga’s proud diaspora confronts challenge of disaster response
- New Zealand PM Ardern isolating, journalist case highlights tough COVID curbs
- Putin has long tried to balance Europe. Now he’s working to reset it
- Living by the code: In China, COVID-era controls may outlast the virus
- American woman accused of prominent role in Islamic State
- Two US nurses made more than $1.5m in fake vaccine card scheme, prosecutors say
- Major Nor'easter blankets US East Coast with snow, heavy winds
Most Read
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 19 weeks
- Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022
- Police arrest seven robbers with luggage stolen from Indian students in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to give vaccines to people above 12 and boosters to anyone over 40
- US sanctions aimed at Russia could take a wide toll
- White House alarmism over Russia strains Ukraine-US partnership