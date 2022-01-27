China returns Indian citizen at disputed border
>>Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:50 PM BdST
China has returned an Indian citizen who "illegally" entered into Chinese territory at the disputed border between the two Asian giants, a military official said on Thursday.
Thursday's announcement from China came after India's Defence Ministry said last week it had contacted China to request that it locate and return a 17-year-old Indian, Miram Tarom, who had been "reportedly captured" by the Chinese military after going missing near the countries' shared border.
Kiren Rijiju, an Indian federal minister, said Tarom had been handed over to the Indian army at a border post in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh.
China's announcement did not confirm the returned Indian citizen was Tarom, but it did add a warning to New Delhi.
"We urge the Indian side to strictly implement bilateral agreements, strengthen personnel management and control, and earnestly maintain normal order in the border areas."
Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman for the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), said the Indian citizen was found in recent days by Chinese border guards during a patrol.
The individual "illegally entered Chinese territory and then was routinely questioned, quarantined and observed in accordance with relevant border control regulations, and given humanitarian assistance", Long said in the statement posted on WeChat.
The individual was returned following discussions between the Indian military and the Chinese side after India first asked China to assist in a search, he said.
"I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home," Rijiju, a lawmaker from Arunachal Pradesh, said on Twitter.
"Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," he said.
India and China have frequently clashed over their long and disputed Himalayan border, and China claims the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its Tibet region.
Skirmishes in the Galwan valley in 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.
There have been several instances of Indian civilians going missing near the border in recent years, which New Delhi has often said were kidnap attempts by China, something Beijing has denied.
- US ships 400m vaccine doses to 112 nations
- Even idea of war with Ukraine is 'unacceptable': Russia
- Kurdish-led forces end prison siege, defeating ISIS fighters
- German daily COVID cases top 200,000
- 4 found dead at Canada home
- Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
- US, NATO respond to Putin’s demands
- Towers rise over Brick Lane, clouding its future
- Russia says even idea of war with Ukraine is 'unacceptable'
- Kurdish-led forces end prison siege, defeating Islamic State group fighters
- German daily COVID cases rise above 200,000, causing staff shortages
- Senate Democrats plan to move quickly on successor to Justice Breyer
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- US has sent 400 million COVID vaccine doses to 112 nations: White House
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,807 in a day, another 15 die
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
- Towers rise over London’s Brick Lane, clouding its future