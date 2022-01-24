Western diplomats begin humanitarian talks with Taliban in Norway
Published: 24 Jan 2022 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:39 PM BdST
US and European diplomats began talks with representatives of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Monday on how to alleviate the country's humanitarian crisis.
With millions of Afghans at risk of starvation this winter as poverty deepens, Norway is facilitating the meetings.
Norway and its NATO allies do not formally recognise the Taliban-led administration that seized power last year, but see talks as a necessity, given the depth of the crisis.
"We will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan," US special representative Thomas West tweeted on Sunday.
Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union, as well as Norway, joined the meetings.
Oslo's invitation was criticised by some Afghan exile groups as well as Norway's right-wing opposition Progress Party, which said any cooperation with the Taliban would only serve to strengthen the militant group's position.
But Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Afghanistan's 39 million people were being overwhelmed by an economic collapse, the COVID-19 pandemic and drought.
"One million children may die of hunger if aid does not reach them in time, and an unfathomable 97% of the population may fall below the poverty line this year," she said.
The Taliban delegation, led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, will not be granted meetings with Huitfeldt or other cabinet-level ministers, but may meet with a junior minister, Norway has said.
- Burkina Faso President Kabore detained
- Australia COVID deaths mount
- Iran nuclear agreement unlikely: negotiator
- UK threatens sanctions if Russia installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
- Bangladeshi injured in Houthi missile attack in Saudi Arabia
- Moscow plotting to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine: UK
- UK lawmaker claims to lose ministerial job for 'Muslimness'
- How Xi Jinping is staging the Olympics on his terms
- Italy's presidential vote begins with Draghi's future in balance
- Deprived of foreign aid, Sudan to expand use of gold exports
- NATO steps up readiness in Eastern Europe
- UAE blocks missile attack as Yemen's Houthis target region's business hub
- Police culture on trial in case against officers in killing of George Floyd
- Ayesha Malik sworn in as Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Shahjalal University protesters march with torches, leaving VC Farid Uddin in darkness
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate