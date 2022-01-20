India says teen 'captured' by Chinese army after going missing near border
Published: 20 Jan 2022 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 08:09 PM BdST
India's defence ministry said on Thursday a 17-year-old Indian youth was "reportedly captured" by the Chinese military after going missing near the countries' shared border.
The Indian army has contacted its Chinese counterpart to locate and return the teenager, Miram Tarom, according to a statement on the defence ministry's Twitter account.
In a separate tweet, Tapir Gao, a lawmaker for the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh where Tarom lives, said the teenager was allegedly abducted on Tuesday while a friend escaped and notified Indian authorities.
The Chinese foreign ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.
India and China have frequently clashed over their lengthy and disputed Himalayan border, and China claims the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its Tibet region.
Skirmishes in the Galwan valley in 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.
There have been several instances of Indian civilians going missing near the border in recent years, which New Delhi has often said were kidnap attempts by China. Beijing denies this.
- Teen missing near border is captured by Chinese army: India
- NY baby is critical after being hit by stray bullet
- EU threatens 'massive' sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine
- France to unveil timetable for easing restrictions
- Tonga eruption oil spill is ‘ecological disaster’: Peru
- Drone strike video shows killing of Afghan civilians
- N Korea suggests it may resume missile tests
- US warns of ‘short notice’ Russian attack on Ukraine
- UK government accused of blackmail to keep PM Johnson in power
- Newly declassified video shows US killing of 10 civilians in drone strike
- Oil spill caused by Tonga eruption is ‘ecological disaster’, says Peru
- N Korea suggests it may resume nuclear, missile tests; slams 'hostile' US
- Afghan women losing jobs fast as economy shrinks and rights curtailed
- Aid flight arrives in Tonga; phone lines partially restored
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines
- Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of ‘short notice’ Russian attack
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency says
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Once is enough for 19-year-old woman about to break flight record