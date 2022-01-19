Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, activists say
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 09:45 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 09:45 PM BdST
A Tunisian man died in hospital on Wednesday from injuries inflicted by police, activists said, in what would be the first death from protests against President Kais Saied's assumption of extra powers.
A Tunis court investigating the death said the man, found in a coma on Mohamed V Street in the capital, was taken to the hospital on Friday and died on Wednesday. A court statement made no mention of whether the man was one of the demonstrators.
The court said the man's body bore no visible signs of violence and would be handed to forensic examiners to determine cause of death. An investigation had been opened, it added.
There was no immediate comment from the interior ministry.
Police deployed water cannons and batons against protesters on Friday, as Saied faced growing discontent over his suspension of parliament last July and subsequent rule by decree.
"Ridha Bouziane, who took part in the January 14 protest died in a hospital in the capital after suffering serious injuries as a result of the excessive violence by police in the demonstration," the Citizens Against the Coup coalition said.
Samir Dilou and Samir Ben Amor, lawyers for arrested protesters, also said Bouziane died due to police violence, though no more specifics were given.
Saied has said he will uphold all freedoms during a transitional period to a new constitution later this year.
Friday's protest defied a COVID-19 ban on gatherings.
- Russian troops in Belarus pose direct threat: Lithuania
- Ukraine's ex-president avoids detention in treason case
- Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war drags on
- Syrian doctor on trial in Germany on torture charges
- Water crisis looms for tsunami-hit Tonga
- Russian troops in Belarus pose direct threat: Lithuania
- NATO in secondary role if Russia invades Ukraine
- Afghan acting PM calls for recognition of Taliban administration
- How UK PM Johnson could be ousted by unhappy lawmakers
- Ukraine's ex-president avoids detention in treason case as thousands rally
- Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war, hunger drags on
- 'Silicon Savannah' Kenya targets loan apps abusing customer data
- Syrian doctor on trial in Germany over torture in military hospitals
- UK PM Johnson faces growing pressure to resign
Most Read
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Bangladesh registers 8,407 COVID cases, most in a day in five months
- Nobel is a ‘drug addict’, often argued with his wife: actress Shimu’s brother