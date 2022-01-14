Home > World

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi replaced in hearings on Rohingya genocide at World Court

Published: 14 Jan 2022 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 06:02 PM BdST

Aung San Suu Kyi will be replaced as Myanmar's top legal representative for hearings next month in the Rohingya genocide case at the World Court, the attorney general of Gambia, which brought the case, told Reuters on Friday.


