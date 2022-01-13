Two Israeli officers killed by friendly fire in West Bank

A spokesman said the officers, both majors in a commando unit, were killed after firing warning shots towards a suspicious figure in the Jordan Valley following a night-time exercise on Wednesday.

"A soldier in the unit mistook their actions for a Palestinian attack, and as a result of (his) fire, the two officers were killed," the spokesman said on Kan public radio.

Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the territory and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.