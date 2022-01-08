Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2022 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 06:07 PM BdST
An air strike in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray killed 56 people and wounded at least 30 in a camp for the internally displaced, two aid workers told Reuters on Saturday, citing local authorities and eyewitness accounts.
Both aid workers, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media, said the number of dead was confirmed by the local authorities. Both aid workers sent Reuters pictures they had taken of the wounded in hospital, who included many children.
Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.
The strike hit the camp in the town of Dedebit in the northwest of the region, near the border with Eritrea, the aid workers said.
