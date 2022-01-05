Cuomo will not be prosecuted in groping case, Albany DA says

The move to drop the case marked a reprieve for Cuomo, who was expected to be arraigned in court Friday, even as the prosecutor described the former aide, Brittany Commisso, as credible and said he was “deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here.”

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” David Soares, the Albany County district attorney, said in a statement. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial.”

The Albany sheriff’s office had filed a criminal complaint in October charging Cuomo with forcible touching, a misdemeanour sex crime that carries a penalty of up to one year in jail, but it had remained unclear whether Soares would pursue the case.

His decision to decline to prosecute Cuomo, a development that was first reported by the Times Union of Albany on Monday, made him the third district attorney in recent weeks to close a criminal investigation into Cuomo’s treatment of women.

Prosecutors in Westchester and Nassau counties recently announced that they would not pursue charges against Cuomo after their offices investigated separate sexual misconduct allegations against him. Those and other allegations were corroborated in a damning report by the state attorney general’s office that led Cuomo to resign in August.

The Manhattan district attorney has also closed an investigation into Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths toward the start of the pandemic, a lawyer for Cuomo who was briefed by prosecutors said Monday.

Soares’ decision brings to a close an explosive case that was defined not just by its high-profile nature, but a string of missteps in the way it was handled, setting off tensions between the city’s sheriff and district attorney and leading to accusations from Cuomo’s camp that the case was politically motivated.

The complaint stemmed from allegations made by Commisso, a former executive assistant to Cuomo who said he groped her breast while they were alone in his private residence in December 2020.

“What he did to me was a crime,” Commisso told CBS This Morning and the Albany Times Union in a joint interview last August. “It was not welcomed, and it was certainly not consensual.”

The criminal complaint in Albany was among the most serious threats against Cuomo, a once-powerful Democrat who rose to national prominence for his leadership during the start of the coronavirus pandemic but left office engulfed in scandal.

Cuomo, who served as governor for more than a decade, repeatedly denied Commisso’s accusation, and his lawyers mounted a vigorous defence seeking to undermine her account.

