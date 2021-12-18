Paris cancels New Year's Eve fireworks as omicron spreads
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Dec 2021 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2021 06:41 PM BdST
Paris has cancelled planned fireworks as well as festivities on the Champs Elysees avenue on New Year's Eve in line with new government rules to prevent the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, BFM TV reported on Saturday.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday major public parties and fireworks would be banned on New Year's Eve and recommended that people - even if vaccinated - take a COVID-19 self-test before getting together for year-end parties.
