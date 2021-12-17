Vaccine holdouts in US army and navy will be dismissed: US Military

In the Army, 468,459 active-duty soldiers, or 98%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Navy has inoculated 342,974 members, with roughly 1.7% still holding out. Among the unvaccinated, however, are some who have medical and administrative waivers or pending requests, or have already signed up for shots.

Army officials said that less than 1% of active-force members have refused the vaccination order without a pending or approved exemption. Thousands of troops requested religious exemptions, but none have been granted, officials said.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed final legislation that would prohibit the service branches from dishonourably discharging any member who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this week, five governors wrote a joint letter to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin asking that their National Guard troops be exempted from a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate, escalating what had been a single state conflict over inoculations. National Guard troops have lagged behind their active-duty counterparts in getting shots.

Army commanders have relieved six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,767 general officer written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the vaccination order, according to Army officials Thursday.

Vice Adm John B. Nowell Jr, the chief of naval personnel, said this week that the administrative separation processing for those who continue to refuse would be expedited to “maximise speed and equity in achieving a fully vaccinated force.”

Each service branch set its own deadlines for compliance with the mandate, which was issued in August. The Air Force, with more than 325,000 active-duty members, hit its deadline Nov 2. Pentagon officials said this week that 27 airmen — all with less than six years of service — were the first believed to have been fired over vaccine refusals. The deadlines for the Marines and the Navy were Nov. 28. The Army’s was Wednesday.

The deadlines for National Guard troops are next year.

Five governors asked that their states — Alaska, Wyoming, Iowa, Mississippi and Nebraska — be given an exemption from the requirement. The Pentagon has yet to respond to their letter to Austin, which was dated Tuesday.

