Vaccine holdouts in US army and navy will be dismissed: US Military
Jennifer Steinhauer, The New York Times
Published: 17 Dec 2021 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 01:43 PM BdST
The vast majority of active-duty troops in the Army and Navy are vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the small number of those still refusing shots will soon be dismissed from the military, officials said Thursday.
In the Army, 468,459 active-duty soldiers, or 98%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Navy has inoculated 342,974 members, with roughly 1.7% still holding out. Among the unvaccinated, however, are some who have medical and administrative waivers or pending requests, or have already signed up for shots.
Army officials said that less than 1% of active-force members have refused the vaccination order without a pending or approved exemption. Thousands of troops requested religious exemptions, but none have been granted, officials said.
On Wednesday, the Senate passed final legislation that would prohibit the service branches from dishonourably discharging any member who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Earlier this week, five governors wrote a joint letter to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin asking that their National Guard troops be exempted from a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate, escalating what had been a single state conflict over inoculations. National Guard troops have lagged behind their active-duty counterparts in getting shots.
Army commanders have relieved six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,767 general officer written reprimands to soldiers for refusing the vaccination order, according to Army officials Thursday.
Vice Adm John B. Nowell Jr, the chief of naval personnel, said this week that the administrative separation processing for those who continue to refuse would be expedited to “maximise speed and equity in achieving a fully vaccinated force.”
Each service branch set its own deadlines for compliance with the mandate, which was issued in August. The Air Force, with more than 325,000 active-duty members, hit its deadline Nov 2. Pentagon officials said this week that 27 airmen — all with less than six years of service — were the first believed to have been fired over vaccine refusals. The deadlines for the Marines and the Navy were Nov. 28. The Army’s was Wednesday.
The deadlines for National Guard troops are next year.
Five governors asked that their states — Alaska, Wyoming, Iowa, Mississippi and Nebraska — be given an exemption from the requirement. The Pentagon has yet to respond to their letter to Austin, which was dated Tuesday.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- 27 feared dead in Japan fire
- US relaxes restriction on abortion pill
- Missionaries kidnapped by Haitian gang have been released
- Maxwell's defence calls expert to testify in sex abuse trial
- EU considers new sanctions against Russia
- 4 kids die as wind lifts jumping castle into air
- Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch
- Canada advises against international travel
- Australia mourns deaths of five school children from jumping castle accident
- Four children die in London house fire
- 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault accusations
- At least 27 people feared dead in fire in Japan
- US relaxes restriction on abortion pill, allows women to obtain by mail
- Ghislaine Maxwell's defence calls ‘false memories’ expert to testify in sex abuse trial
Most Read
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- Bangladesh, India bound by the power of faith and friendship: Kovind
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Train rams microbus at Dhaka level crossing. The man at the wheel loses wife and child
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- On 50 years of victory, Bangladesh pledges to strive for peace, development to honour sacrifice of martyrs
- A BMW hit and injured traffic sergeant’s father. Police record a case 13 days later dropping key suspect