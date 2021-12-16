US builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire
Mike Stone, Reuters
Published: 16 Dec 2021 08:27 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 08:27 AM BdST
US military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to US actions in the region like military sales, US-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan.
Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Tuesday.
The tool calculates "strategic friction," a defence official said. It looks at data since early 2020 and evaluates significant activities that had impacted US-Sino relations. The computer-based system will help the Pentagon predict whether certain actions will provoke an outsized Chinese reaction.
In October, the Chinese military condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region. The incident and others like it have fuelled demand for the tool, the US official said, to ensure the United States does not inadvertently upset China with its actions.
While relations between the United States and China are already at low point, the tool provides visibility across a variety of activities such as congressional visits to Taiwan, arms sales to allies in the region, or when several US ships sailing through the Taiwan Strait could provoke an outsized or unintended Chinese reaction.
China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has mounted repeated air force missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the past year, provoking anger in Taipei.
The new software will allow US officials to look forward at planned actions as far as four month in advance, the official said.
- Putin, Xi show united front amid tensions with US
- US builds new software tool predict actions drawing China’s ire
- Biden visits tornado-stricken Kentucky
- The Nobel Peace Prize that paved the way for war
- Greece wants COVID tests for visitors from UK, Denmark
- S Africa court orders Zuma back to jail
- Canada tackles omicron amid pandemic fatigue
- Refugee crisis runs into housing issue
- Putin and Xi show united front amid rising tensions with US
- US builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire
- The Nobel Peace Prize that paved the way for war
- South Africa's high court orders former president Zuma back to jail
- Greece demands COVID-19 tests from visitors from UK, Denmark
- Biden visits tornado-stricken Kentucky bringing federal aid, empathy
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations