Syria state media say US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir al-Zor
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2021 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 01:47 AM BdST
US forces carried out a "large airborne operation" near Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria on Monday at dawn, Syrian state news agency SANA said.
The American forces landed in the town of Busayra, east of Deir al-Zor, and "kidnapped a number of civilians", it said.
There was no independent confirmation of the report.
In Washington, the Pentagon said US-led coalition forces had carried out an operation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Busayra that killed four Islamic State fighters, including one wearing a suicide vest, but there had been no detentions.
It added that there was a separate unilateral operation by the SDF but did not say whether anyone was detained by them.
The province of Deir al-Zor, along the Iraqi border, is a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad against insurgents seeking to topple his family rule.
US forces are deployed at a base in the al-Tanf region, south of Deir al-Zor, as part of a combat mission against Islamic State militants who continue to wage a low-level insurgency in Iraq and Syria.
- La Palma residents locked down as eruption mars air quality
- 'Our boat was surrounded by dead bodies’
- S.Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases
- US forces 'kidnapped civilians': Syria media
- The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwan minister
- UK PM Johnson warns of omicron 'tidal wave'
- US tornado death toll rises as states assess damage
- Alibaba fired employee who raised sexual assault allegation
- New friends: UAE de facto ruler, Israel's Bennett in ‘historic’ meeting
- Syria state media say US forces 'kidnapped civilians' near Deir al-Zor
- Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe
- At least 64 people confirmed dead in Kentucky after barrage of tornadoes
- Thousands of La Palma residents locked down as eruption mars air quality
- S.Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases
Most Read
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Man arrested for murder of wife, infant child in Narsingdi
- Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch