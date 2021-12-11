China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 03:17 PM BdST
China has ordered some border cities to beef up vigilance against COVID-19 with measures such as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad.
Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases have risen to more than 2,000, with several small northern towns on the borders with Russia or Mongolia, among the hardest-hit, as health resources there are sparser than in major cities.
"There have been multiple local outbreaks in China recently, all caused by viruses imported from overseas via cities with ports of entry," the government said in a notice, citing local areas' weaknesses in monitoring and failure to enforce measures.
People who intend to leave from border cities with overland ports of entry must show proof of negative test results within 48 hours before departure, said the notice, which excluded those from cities with ports of entry linked to Hong Kong or Macau.
Arrivals in such cities must take at least one COVID-19 test, added the notice by national authorities in charge of COVID-19 control.
The testing measures will run until March 15 next year.
In November, authorities in Beijing urged people not to travel unnecessarily to the Chinese capital from counties with overland ports of entry.
Some cities with entry ports could have tight curbs in "buffer" areas, but less tough measures outside, Saturday's notice said.
The measures aim to reduce disruption to livelihoods in areas dependent on cross-border trade, the national health authority said in a statement published alongside the notice.
- Iran nuclear programme ignites tension between US, Israel
- China orders COVID tests for travel
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow
- Two US poll workers break silence after threats
- Zara Rutherford reaches Seoul in record flight
- Canada threatens US with tariffs
- Nobel-winning journalists denounce war talk
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers, vaccination data targeted
- China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities
- Global shortage of nurses set to grow as pandemic enters third year
- Two election workers break silence after enduring Trump backers' threats
- Teen Zara Rutherford lands in Seoul in record solo-flight
- Vaccine mandates rekindle fierce debate over civil liberties
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant