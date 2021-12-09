Indonesian clowns bring some cheer to children displaced by eruption
>>Reuters
Published: 09 Dec 2021 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 10:16 PM BdST
Clowns brought a few moments of cheer to displaced children in Indonesia on Thursday, putting on a special show after a volcanic eruption killed 43 people and forced thousands to flee villages that were later blanketed in ash.
Evacuees clapped and laughed as red-nosed clowns dressed in neon wigs and multi-coloured costumes volunteered for a show of games and magic tricks in a tent in an evacuation camp in Lamajang on Indonesia's Java island.
The 3,676-metre (12,060 ft) Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, sending a cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous flows of heated gas and volcanic matter into villages below.
"Our hope is that it can bring back children' happiness... there are many kids traumatised because of this eruption, and we hope that our presence here can give support to the kids," 53-year-old Dedy Delon, founder of the clown group, said.
Dedy and other members usually perform at birthday parties but spare some time for voluntary work. Their association is planning more shows for the survivors.
Ella Wijhatul, 9, got a present from the show and said she was looking forward to seeing more of the clowns.
More than 100,000 homes were partially damaged or destroyed after the weekend eruption and 6,000 were evacuated, according to the disaster agency.
Semeru is one of more than 100 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.
- US, Israel to discuss drills for worst-case Iran scenario
- Russia blasts US stance in embassy row
- New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations
- The world is unprepared for the next pandemic
- Children are pandemic’s ‘forgotten grievers’
- China not worried about Olympic boycotts
- UK PM apologises for staff joking about lockdown party
- Indian vaccine makers seek boosters as demand falls
- Indonesian clowns bring some cheer to children displaced by eruption
- Children, coping with loss, are pandemic’s ‘forgotten grievers’
- Russia blasts US stance in embassy row, cautious on Ukraine
- China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts
- New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations
- UAE new weekend seeks to whet appetite of investors, foreigners
Most Read
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan at Dhaka airport to leave Bangladesh
- Govt has done enough for Khaleda, says Hasina
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
- HC commutes BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid’s jail sentence in tax evasion case
- Hasina seeks blessings for daughter Saima on birthday
- Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal