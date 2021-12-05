Western countries express concern over Afghan reprisals, Taliban reject accusations
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2021 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2021 09:04 PM BdST
The United States and a group of Western countries including Germany, France and Britain have expressed concern over reported killings and disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August.
In a joint statement issued over the weekend, the 21 countries plus the European Union referred to reports of such abuses documented by Human Rights Watch and others.
"We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban's announced amnesty," said the statement, issued by the German Foreign Ministry.
"Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances," it said.
Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti rejected the accusation of reprisal killings, saying no evidence had been presented.
"If there is any evidence, it should be shared with us," he said in a video statement, pointing to the general amnesty announced by the Taliban government.
"We have had some individual cases of killings of ex-government members but these were due to private enmity and we've arrested those involved."
"This is slander against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, not justice."
Human Rights ex-officials said in a report on Nov. 30 that Taliban forces in Afghanistan have executed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and intelligence officers since taking over the country on Aug 15, despite the proclaimed amnesty.
The Taliban interior ministry has rejected the Human Rights Watch report but said it would arrest anyone who could be shown to have carried out violent reprisals against members of the former military.
Facing a deep economic crisis following the abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid when Western countries pulled out of Afghanistan, the Taliban have been appealing for international support to stave off a humanitarian disaster, with more than half the population facing hunger over the winter.
The joint statement said, "We will continue to measure the Taliban by their actions".
The statement was issued by Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States.
- COVID curbs China's power in Indo-Pacific: report
- Russia, Southeast Asia conclude first joint naval exercise
- Iran abandoned compromise in nuclear talks: US
- US intelligence sees Russian plan for Ukraine invasion
- Biden to hold video call with Putin about Ukraine
- Indonesia volcanic eruption death toll rises to 14
- Rio cancels New Year celebration
- Massage table opened in trial of confidante to Epstein
- Western countries express concern over Afghan reprisals, Taliban reject accusations
- COVID-19 curbs China's power in Indo-Pacific, risks of war significant: report
- Russia, Southeast Asia conclude first joint naval exercise
- He never touched the murder weapon. Alabama sentenced him to die
- Facing economic collapse, Afghanistan is gripped by starvation
- US congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting
Most Read
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Omicron is here. Should you cancel your trip?
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast
- Bangladeshi migrants look to better future as Maldives tourism thrives despite pandemic
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Bangladesh counts 6 more deaths from COVID, taking toll past 28,000
- Man dies in clash at wedding party in Ukhiya Rohingya camp